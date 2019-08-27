TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 26, 2019
_____
078 FPUS54 KCRP 270853
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
353 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019
TXZ343-272200-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
353 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 113 to 117.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
110 to 115.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ443-272200-
Nueces Islands-
353 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings around 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south around 10 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ243-272200-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
353 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 109 to 115.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings around 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ234-272200-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
353 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast winds.
Heat index readings around 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ239-272200-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
353 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight. Heat
index readings around 110 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ242-272200-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
353 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 112 to 117.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
108 to 113.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ342-272200-
Coastal Kleberg-
353 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 111 to 116.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
108 to 113.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ442-272200-
Kleberg Islands-
353 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 109 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 108 to 112.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south around 10 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ344-272200-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
353 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 110 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ244-272200-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
353 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ245-272200-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
353 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 110 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 108 to 112.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ345-272200-
Aransas Islands-
353 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south around 10 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ346-272200-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
353 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index
readings 108 to 113.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ246-272200-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
353 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
108 to 113.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ247-272200-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
353 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 108 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings around 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ347-272200-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
353 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 108 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index
readings around 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ447-272200-
Calhoun Islands-
353 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ233-272200-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
353 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 108 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
around 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ232-272200-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
353 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
108 to 112.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ241-272200-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
353 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 111 to 116.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 108 to 112.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ231-272200-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
353 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 108 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 102. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ240-272200-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
353 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 110 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 102.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ229-272200-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
353 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ230-272200-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
353 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 102.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
CB/TMT
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather