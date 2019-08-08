TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019

_____

148 FPUS54 KCRP 081956

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

256 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

TXZ343-090930-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

256 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ443-090930-

Nueces Islands-

256 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90. South winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ243-090930-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

256 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ234-090930-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

256 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ239-090930-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

256 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

$$

TXZ242-090930-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

256 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 109 to 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ342-090930-

Coastal Kleberg-

256 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ442-090930-

Kleberg Islands-

256 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings around 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ344-090930-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

256 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ244-090930-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

256 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear then becoming partly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows

around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings around 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ245-090930-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

256 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ345-090930-

Aransas Islands-

256 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90. South winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ346-090930-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

256 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings around 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ246-090930-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

256 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings around 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ247-090930-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

256 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ347-090930-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

256 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings around 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ447-090930-

Calhoun Islands-

256 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ233-090930-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

256 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ232-090930-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

256 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear then becoming partly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings around 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ241-090930-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

256 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 110 to 115.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

$$

TXZ231-090930-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

256 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ240-090930-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

256 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Heat index readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

$$

TXZ229-090930-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

256 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

$$

TXZ230-090930-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

256 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather