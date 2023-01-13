TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 12, 2023

049 FPUS54 KBRO 131055

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

455 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

TXZ253-132200-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

455 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ255-132200-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

455 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ355-132200-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

455 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and

breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ455-132200-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

455 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy and

windy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ252-132200-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

455 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ254-132200-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

455 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows

in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ354-132200-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

455 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ248-132200-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

455 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values in the upper 30s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ249-132200-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

455 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Wind chill values in

the upper 30s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ250-132200-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

455 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Wind chill values in

the mid 30s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ353-132200-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

455 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Wind chill values in

the upper 30s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy.

Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ251-132200-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

455 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind

chill values in the mid 30s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ351-132200-

Coastal Kenedy-

455 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ454-132200-

Willacy Island-

455 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ451-132200-

Kenedy Island-

455 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

