Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Less humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog early this morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

357 AM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog early this morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

357 AM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog early this morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 70.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog early this morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then widespread fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 60.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog early this morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then widespread fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs around 80. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog late. Areas of fog this morning.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming

mostly sunny. Areas of fog early this morning. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then widespread dense

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Less humid with highs around 80. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then clearing.

Patchy fog late, then areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming

mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog early this morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then widespread dense

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early this

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then widespread dense

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Willacy Island-

357 AM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog early this morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A slight

chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Near steady temperature

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Kenedy Island-

357 AM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early this

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A slight

chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Widespread fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 70.

