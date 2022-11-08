TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

217 FPUS54 KBRO 082158

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

TXZ253-091000-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 60s.

TXZ255-091000-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the

mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ355-091000-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

357 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers, breezy and much cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ455-091000-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

357 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers, breezy with highs around 70. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

TXZ252-091000-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 60.

TXZ254-091000-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature

falling to around 80 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the

mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ354-091000-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature

falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling

into the upper 70s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 60s.

TXZ248-091000-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TXZ249-091000-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TXZ250-091000-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

TXZ353-091000-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 60s.

TXZ251-091000-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ351-091000-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

TXZ454-091000-

Willacy Island-

357 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

TXZ451-091000-

Kenedy Island-

357 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy, cooler with

lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Breezy and much cooler with highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

