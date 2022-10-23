TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 22, 2022

459 FPUS54 KBRO 230857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

TXZ253-232100-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the

lower 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ255-232100-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 90. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southeast around 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs around 90. South winds

15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 80.

TXZ355-232100-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy and less humid with highs in

the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ455-232100-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Near steady temperature in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy and less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Breezy with

highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ252-232100-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid

80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ254-232100-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 90. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Less humid

with highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

TXZ354-232100-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Less humid

with highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ248-232100-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ249-232100-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ250-232100-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs around 80.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ353-232100-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the

lower 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

TXZ251-232100-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 90. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ351-232100-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming southwest around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TXZ454-232100-

Willacy Island-

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely after midnight. Windy with lows around 70.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

southwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy and

less humid with highs around 80. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 70. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ451-232100-

Kenedy Island-

357 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Near steady temperature in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy and

less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

