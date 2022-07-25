TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 24, 2022

_____

669 FPUS54 KBRO 250859

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

358 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022

TXZ253-252100-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

358 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ255-252100-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

358 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ355-252100-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

358 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ455-252100-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

358 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 80s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ252-252100-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

358 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ254-252100-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

358 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ354-252100-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

358 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ248-252100-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

358 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ249-252100-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

358 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ250-252100-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

358 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ353-252100-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

358 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ251-252100-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

358 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ351-252100-

Coastal Kenedy-

358 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ454-252100-

Willacy Island-

358 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 80s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ451-252100-

Kenedy Island-

358 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows around 80.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather