TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 5, 2022

396 FPUS54 KBRO 060857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

TXZ253-062100-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to

106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to

109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ255-062100-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ355-062100-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

80. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ455-062100-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

80s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ252-062100-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up

to 106 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ254-062100-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values

up to 110 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ354-062100-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to

105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ248-062100-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to

106 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up

to 106 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 105. Heat index values up to 110.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 105 to 110. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ249-062100-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values

up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ250-062100-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values

up to 110 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ353-062100-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index values up to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Heat index values up to 106 early in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values

up to 110 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ251-062100-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values

up to 110 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 115.

$$

TXZ351-062100-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to

105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ454-062100-

Willacy Island-

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

80s. Highs around 90. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ451-062100-

Kenedy Island-

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

80s. Highs around 90. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

