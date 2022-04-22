TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 21, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with

highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with

highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with

highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows around 70. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Willacy Island-

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Kenedy Island-

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Lows around 70.

