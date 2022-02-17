TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 16, 2022

_____

775 FPUS54 KBRO 170957

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

TXZ253-180300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds around 15 mph shifting to the north

in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ255-180300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds around 20 mph shifting to the west late in

the morning shifting to the north.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and overnight.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ257-180300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds around 25 mph becoming southwest

around 15 mph late in the morning shifting to the north.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 25 to

30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ252-180300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and

early afternoon shifting to the north around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds

becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ254-180300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds around 20 mph shifting to the north in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ256-180300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 25 mph becoming west

around 15 mph late in the morning shifting to the north.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds

becoming north 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

TXZ248-180300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds becoming

east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ249-180300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest

wind chill readings 32 to 42 after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ250-180300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

15 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 25 mph in the late morning

and early afternoon shifting to the north around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest

wind chill readings 31 to 41 after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph late in the

afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 32 to 42 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ353-180300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the

north in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph late in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ251-180300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds around 20 mph shifting to the northwest

in the late morning and early afternoon shifting to the north

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest

wind chill readings 31 to 41 after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 31 to 41 in

the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ351-180300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 25 mph shifting to

the north 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

45 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 31 to 41 after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 32 to 42 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 60. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather