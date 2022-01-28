TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 27, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain

showers early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

20 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest around 15 mph late in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain

showers early in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North

winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain

showers early in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to

around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph late in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers early in the morning, then rain showers

likely late in the morning. Chance of rain showers early in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest around 10 mph late in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings

32 to 42 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain

showers early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North winds 20 to

25 mph shifting to the northwest around 15 mph late in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

until late afternoon becoming light. Lowest wind chill readings

31 to 41 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain

showers early in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North

winds 30 to 40 mph decreasing to around 20 mph late in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light becoming northwest around 10 mph early in the

morning. Wind chill readings 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Lowest wind chill readings 32 to 42 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then slight chance

of rain showers early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then slight chance

of rain showers early in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest around 10 mph

late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Lowest

wind chill readings 30 to 40 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 70. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then slight chance

of rain showers early in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest around 10 mph

late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Lowest

wind chill readings 28 to 38 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain

showers early in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Lowest wind

chill readings 30 to 40 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 70. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain showers early in the morning, then rain

showers likely late in the morning. Slight chance of rain showers

early in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to

25 mph shifting to the northwest around 15 mph late in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds

becoming north around 10 mph late in the morning shifting to the

east. Lowest wind chill readings 27 to 37 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain showers early in the morning, then rain

showers likely late in the morning. Slight chance of rain showers

early in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

North winds 30 to 40 mph decreasing to around 20 mph late in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows near 40. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Lowest wind

chill readings 29 to 39 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph until late afternoon becoming light. Lowest wind chill

readings 28 to 38 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

