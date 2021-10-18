TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 17, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

70. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds

becoming east 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with slight chance of showers. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

70. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 70. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up

to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Slight chance of showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming

east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

