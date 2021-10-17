TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 17, 2021

905 FPUS54 KBRO 172058

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

TXZ253-181500-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

358 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around

70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ255-181500-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

358 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ257-181500-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

358 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ252-181500-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

358 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ254-181500-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

358 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly clear after

midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ256-181500-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

358 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ248-181500-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

358 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up

to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ249-181500-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

358 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ250-181500-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

358 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ353-181500-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

358 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ251-181500-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

358 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming

east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ351-181500-

Coastal Kenedy-

358 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

$$

