Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

358 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

358 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

north late in the morning increasing to 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. North winds around 10 mph early in

the evening becoming light becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

358 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming north

10 to 15 mph in the late evening and overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around

90. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

358 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to

the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming north

15 to 20 mph in the late evening and overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

358 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds

becoming north around 15 mph late in the morning shifting to the

northwest 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

358 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

358 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 20 mph decreasing to

around 10 mph late in the morning shifting to the northeast.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

20 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast around 15 mph late in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

358 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 102.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

358 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph early in

the evening becoming light becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

358 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Light winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

358 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and early

afternoon increasing to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

358 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Kenedy-

358 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

