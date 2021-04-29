TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 28, 2021

827 FPUS54 KBRO 290857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021

TXZ253-300300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds around 15 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.

East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ255-300300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 20 to 25 mph shifting

to the northwest around 15 mph early in the afternoon shifting to

the northeast.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ257-300300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph shifting

to the southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ252-300300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 101. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ254-300300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the

northwest around 15 mph early in the afternoon shifting to the

north.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ256-300300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ248-300300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 101. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ249-300300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to

northwest 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

$$

TXZ250-300300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the

southwest late in the morning shifting to the northwest 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

$$

TXZ353-300300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 15 mph shifting

to the southwest late in the morning shifting to the northwest.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ251-300300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest

around 10 mph early in the afternoon shifting to the north.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

$$

TXZ351-300300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to around 10 mph

early in the afternoon shifting to the east.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming north

around 10 mph in the late evening and overnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

