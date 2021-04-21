TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 20, 2021

_____

275 FPUS54 KBRO 210858

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

358 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

TXZ253-220300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

358 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ255-220300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

358 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light becoming east around 10 mph early in the

morning.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ257-220300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

358 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ252-220300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

358 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph becoming 10 to

15 mph in the late evening and overnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ254-220300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

358 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph becoming

10 to 15 mph in the late evening and overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ256-220300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

358 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ248-220300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

358 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to

the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ249-220300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

358 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds around 10 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the late

evening and overnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ250-220300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

358 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ353-220300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

358 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ251-220300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

358 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph becoming

10 to 15 mph in the late evening and overnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ351-220300-

Coastal Kenedy-

358 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 70. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather