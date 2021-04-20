TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 19, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

TXZ253-210300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around

15 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph early in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ255-210300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ257-210300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

TXZ252-210300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ254-210300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ256-210300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

80. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning

and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

TXZ248-210300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ249-210300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower

90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ250-210300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning

and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ353-210300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning

and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around 10 mph early in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ251-210300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

around 60. East winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ351-210300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

