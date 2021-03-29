TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 28, 2021 _____ 468 FPUS54 KBRO 290907 AAA ZFPBRO Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas...UPDATED National Weather Service Brownsville TX 407 AM CDT Mon Mar 29 2021 TXZ253-292200- Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, and Weslaco 407 AM CDT Mon Mar 29 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph early in the morning becoming light becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ255-292200- Inland Cameron- Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen 407 AM CDT Mon Mar 29 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ257-292200- Coastal Cameron- Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island, Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista 407 AM CDT Mon Mar 29 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and overnight. .TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 80. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ252-292200- Starr- Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma 407 AM CDT Mon Mar 29 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ254-292200- Inland Willacy- Including the city of Raymondville 407 AM CDT Mon Mar 29 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ256-292200- Coastal Willacy- Including the city of Port Mansfield 407 AM CDT Mon Mar 29 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and overnight. .TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs near 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ248-292200- Zapata- Including the city of Zapata 407 AM CDT Mon Mar 29 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. .TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ249-292200- Jim Hogg- Including the city of Hebbronville 407 AM CDT Mon Mar 29 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the evening, then cloudy with slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ250-292200- Brooks- Including the city of Falfurrias 407 AM CDT Mon Mar 29 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ353-292200- Northern Hidalgo- Including the city of San Manuel 407 AM CDT Mon Mar 29 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ251-292200- Inland Kenedy- Including the city of Sarita 407 AM CDT Mon Mar 29 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ351-292200- Coastal Kenedy- 407 AM CDT Mon Mar 29 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and overnight. .TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$