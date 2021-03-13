TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 12, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CST Sat Mar 13 2021

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to around 25 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

south around 10 mph early in the morning.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 15 mph shifting to the north in the late

morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the

north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CST Sat Mar 13 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog until late

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to around 25 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the

northwest early in the afternoon shifting to the north.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 15 mph

shifting to the north in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds

becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds around 15 mph shifting to the west

late in the morning shifting to the north.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CST Sat Mar 13 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog until late afternoon. Highs

near 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 80.

Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in

the late morning and early afternoon decreasing to around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds

becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to

the south around 10 mph early in the morning.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming southeast up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to

the south around 10 mph early in the morning.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the north in the late

morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to

the south around 10 mph early in the morning.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 15 mph shifting to the

north in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CST Sat Mar 13 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog until late

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 20 mph shifting to the

west late in the morning shifting to the north.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

