702 FPUS54 KBRO 100957

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

TXZ253-110300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Slight chance of thunderstorms. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet

in the morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and light sleet in

the evening, then rain showers, light freezing rain and light

sleet likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Chance of light freezing rain in the

morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and light

sleet. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ255-110300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early

morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain

showers in the evening, then cloudy with rain showers likely

after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet

in the morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and light sleet in

the evening, then rain showers, light freezing rain and light

sleet likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Chance of light freezing rain in the

morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and light

sleet. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers and light sleet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ257-110300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain

showers in the evening, then cloudy with rain showers likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and light sleet in

the evening, then rain showers, light freezing rain and light

sleet likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Chance of light freezing rain in

the morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and light

sleet. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers and light sleet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ252-110300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Slight chance of thunderstorms. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Slight chance of light freezing rain and light

sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and light sleet in

the evening, then rain showers, light freezing rain and light

sleet likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain in

the morning. Slight chance of rain showers and light sleet. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ254-110300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Slight chance of thunderstorms. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain

showers in the evening, then cloudy with rain showers likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet

in the morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and light sleet in

the evening, then rain showers, light freezing rain and light

sleet likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Chance of light freezing rain in the

morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and light

sleet. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ256-110300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Slight chance of thunderstorms. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain

showers in the evening, then cloudy with rain showers likely

after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of light freezing rain in the morning. Chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and light sleet in

the evening, then rain showers, light freezing rain and light

sleet likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Chance of light freezing rain in

the morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and light

sleet. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers and light sleet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ248-110300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

slight chance of showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Slight chance of light freezing rain and light

sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and

light sleet in the evening, then cloudy with rain showers, light

freezing rain and light sleet likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain in

the morning. Slight chance of rain showers and light sleet. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ249-110300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

slight chance of showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Slight chance of light freezing rain and light

sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and light sleet in

the evening, then rain showers, light freezing rain and light

sleet likely after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain in

the morning. Slight chance of rain showers and light sleet. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ250-110300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Slight chance of showers. Slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the late evening and overnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Slight chance of light freezing rain and light

sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and light sleet in

the evening, then rain showers, light freezing rain and light

sleet likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Chance of light freezing rain in the

morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and light

sleet. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ353-110300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Slight chance of showers. Slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Slight chance of thunderstorms. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Slight chance of light freezing rain and light

sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and light sleet in

the evening, then rain showers, light freezing rain and light

sleet likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Chance of light freezing rain in the

morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and light

sleet. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ251-110300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Slight chance of showers. Slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Slight chance of thunderstorms. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east

in the late evening and early morning becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Slight chance of light freezing rain and light

sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and light sleet in

the evening, then rain showers, light freezing rain and light

sleet likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Chance of light freezing rain in the

morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and light

sleet. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ351-110300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Slight chance of thunderstorms. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the late

evening and overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers. Highs around 50.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and light sleet in

the evening, then rain showers, light freezing rain and light

sleet likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Chance of light freezing rain in the

morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and light

sleet. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers and light sleet. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

