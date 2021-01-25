TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 24, 2021

779 FPUS54 KBRO 250957

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

TXZ253-260300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west

around 10 mph early in the afternoon becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ255-260300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

TXZ257-260300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph becoming

southeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

TXZ252-260300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in

the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

TXZ254-260300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

southwest around 10 mph early in the afternoon becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming light becoming northeast around

10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ256-260300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph shifting

to the southwest around 15 mph early in the afternoon shifting to

the southeast.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

TXZ248-260300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light winds becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the late

morning and early afternoon decreasing to around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TXZ249-260300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north

15 to 20 mph in the late morning and early afternoon decreasing

to around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ250-260300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds around 15 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ353-260300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph until late afternoon

becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ251-260300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest

around 10 mph early in the afternoon shifting to the north.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TXZ351-260300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the west around 10 mph early in the afternoon

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light becoming northeast

around 10 mph early in the morning.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

