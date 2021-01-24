TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 23, 2021

_____

947 FPUS54 KBRO 240956

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

TXZ253-250300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to south 25 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph

early in the morning.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 15 mph

shifting to the west late in the morning shifting to the north.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ255-250300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to south 25 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west early

in the afternoon shifting to the northeast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ257-250300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to

south 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting

to the west early in the afternoon shifting to the northeast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

TXZ252-250300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph until early morning

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and

early afternoon decreasing to around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ254-250300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to south 25 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest late

in the morning shifting to the north.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ256-250300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs near 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to

the northwest early in the afternoon shifting to the north.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ248-250300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph until early morning

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ249-250300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph until early morning

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ250-250300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph

early in the morning.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

15 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and early

afternoon decreasing to around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ353-250300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph

early in the morning.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the late morning and early afternoon

shifting to the north around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ251-250300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 15 mph shifting to the north in the

late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ351-250300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to

25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 20 mph shifting to the west late in

the morning shifting to the north.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

