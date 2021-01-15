TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 14, 2021

_____

711 FPUS54 KBRO 150957

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

TXZ253-160300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds

becoming west around 10 mph after midnight. Lowest wind chill

readings 27 to 37 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming south around 10 mph

late in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 28 to 38 in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ255-160300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds. Lowest

wind chill readings 28 to 38 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and early afternoon

shifting to the east. Lowest wind chill readings 27 to 37 in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ257-160300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to around 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Lowest wind

chill readings 31 to 41 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast late in the afternoon. Lowest

wind chill readings 31 to 41 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ252-160300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the late evening and overnight.

Lowest wind chill readings 26 to 36 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light. Lowest wind chill readings

27 to 37 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ254-160300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the late evening and overnight.

Lowest wind chill readings 28 to 38 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming southeast around

10 mph late in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 28 to

38 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ256-160300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the late evening and early morning

becoming light. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 40 after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east late in the afternoon. Lowest wind

chill readings 30 to 40 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ248-160300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the late evening and early morning

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light. Lowest wind chill readings

29 to 39 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ249-160300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the late evening and early morning

becoming light. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 35 after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the west in the late morning and early

afternoon becoming light. Lowest wind chill readings 26 to 36 in

the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ250-160300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the late evening and overnight.

Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 35 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the late morning and early

afternoon becoming light. Lowest wind chill readings 26 to 36 in

the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ353-160300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the late evening and overnight.

Lowest wind chill readings 26 to 36 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light. Lowest wind chill readings

27 to 37 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ251-160300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the late evening and overnight.

Lowest wind chill readings 26 to 36 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light becoming southeast around 10 mph

late in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 27 to 37 in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ351-160300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to around 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the late evening and early morning

becoming light. Lowest wind chill readings 28 to 38 after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east late in the afternoon. Lowest wind

chill readings 28 to 38 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather