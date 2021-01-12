TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 12, 2021

982 FPUS54 KBRO 122157

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 PM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

TXZ253-131500-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 PM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the north around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ255-131500-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 PM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows around 40. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph until late afternoon

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ257-131500-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 PM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the late evening and early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ252-131500-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 PM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the late morning and early afternoon

becoming light. Lowest wind chill readings 32 to 42 in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ254-131500-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 PM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds becoming

northwest around 10 mph late in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ256-131500-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 PM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north

around 10 mph early in the afternoon becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ248-131500-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 PM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph in the late morning and early afternoon

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ249-131500-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 PM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds. Lowest

wind chill readings 29 to 39 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Lowest wind

chill readings 30 to 40 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ250-131500-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 PM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light. Lowest wind chill readings

31 to 41 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ353-131500-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 PM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light. Lowest wind chill readings

32 to 42 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ251-131500-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 PM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. Lowest wind chill

readings 31 to 41 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ351-131500-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 PM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph

until late afternoon becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

