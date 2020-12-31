TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 30, 2020

539 FPUS54 KBRO 310957

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

TXZ253-010300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms early

in the morning, then cloudy with chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning. Sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around

15 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and early afternoon becoming light.

Lowest wind chill readings 32 to 42 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds

becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TXZ255-010300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms early

in the morning, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds

becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TXZ257-010300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then rain showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms late in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ252-010300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then cloudy with chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning. Partly cloudy

in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Lowest wind

chill readings 32 to 42 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds

becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ254-010300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms early

in the morning, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and early afternoon becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds

becoming north around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TXZ256-010300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 25 to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ248-010300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and early

afternoon becoming light. Lowest wind chill readings 32 to 42 in

the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 32 to 42 after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 32 to 42 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ249-010300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 31 to 41 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 31 to 41 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 40 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ250-010300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and early

afternoon becoming light. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 40 in

the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 31 to 41 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 31 to 41 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

TXZ353-010300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms early

in the morning, then cloudy with chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning. Sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and early afternoon becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds

becoming north around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

TXZ251-010300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 25 to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill

readings 30 to 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest

wind chill readings 31 to 41 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 32 to 42 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 31 to 41 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the

upper 70s.

TXZ351-010300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

late in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. West winds 25 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph becoming light. Wind chill readings 30 to 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind

chill readings 31 to 41 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 31 to 41 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

