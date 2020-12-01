TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 30, 2020

_____

605 FPUS54 KBRO 010957

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

TXZ253-020300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds becoming southeast

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 31 to

41 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light winds becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ255-020300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph late in

the morning shifting to the southeast 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ257-020300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph

late in the morning shifting to the southeast 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ252-020300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Lowest wind chill

readings 29 to 39 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light winds becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ254-020300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 40 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south in the late evening and early morning

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ256-020300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph

late in the morning shifting to the southeast 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows near 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the north around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows near 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ248-020300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Lowest wind chill

readings 26 to 36 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ249-020300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Lowest

wind chill readings 27 to 37 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 32 to 42 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ250-020300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Lowest

wind chill readings 27 to 37 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light winds becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ353-020300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 27 to

37 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light winds becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ251-020300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds becoming north

around 10 mph late in the morning shifting to the southeast 15 to

20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 28 to 38 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south in the late evening and early morning

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light winds becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ351-020300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph late in the morning shifting to the southeast 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the north around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather