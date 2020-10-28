TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 27, 2020

_____

904 FPUS54 KBRO 280857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

TXZ253-290300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

70. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ255-290300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ257-290300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light becoming

northwest around 10 mph after midnight becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ252-290300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ254-290300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 70.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ256-290300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ248-290300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 32 to 42 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ249-290300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 32 to 42 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ250-290300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ353-290300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ251-290300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

TXZ351-290300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near

60. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather