Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020

TXZ253-280300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the morning,

then isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Isolated rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the mid 50s.

TXZ255-280300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north

15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Isolated rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

TXZ257-280300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. East winds around 15 mph shifting to the north in the

late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

TXZ252-280300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered rain showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 70. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to

around 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ254-280300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then

isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Isolated rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the mid 50s.

TXZ256-280300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the north in

the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Isolated rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ248-280300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning, then

isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing

to around 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

TXZ249-280300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered rain showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Isolated rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing

to around 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ250-280300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning,

then isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Isolated rain showers. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ353-280300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then

isolated showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Isolated rain showers. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

TXZ251-280300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the morning,

then isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Isolated rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ351-280300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then

isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Isolated rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 70s.

