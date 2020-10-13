TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 12, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 90. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

70. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

70.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph

late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph

late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming

east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

