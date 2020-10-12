TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 11, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020

TXZ253-130300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ255-130300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ257-130300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ252-130300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming

light becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ254-130300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ256-130300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ248-130300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to

105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ249-130300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ250-130300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph late in

the morning shifting to the east.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ353-130300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 15 mph

late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ251-130300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ351-130300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming

east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

