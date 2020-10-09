TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 8, 2020
_____
682 FPUS54 KBRO 090857
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020
TXZ253-100300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming southeast around
10 mph late in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ255-100300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds
becoming south around 10 mph in the late evening and overnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ257-100300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph becoming north 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming south around
10 mph in the late evening and overnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ252-100300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ254-100300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ256-100300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
20 to 25 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
10 mph early in the morning becoming light becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ248-100300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming
south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and early afternoon
becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds
becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around
70. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ249-100300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming
southeast around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds
becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ250-100300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming southeast around
10 mph late in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ353-100300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming southeast around
10 mph late in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around
70. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ251-100300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around
70. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ351-100300-
Coastal Kenedy-
357 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather