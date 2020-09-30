TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 30 2020

TXZ253-010300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming southeast around

10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

east around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs around 90.

TXZ255-010300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ257-010300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ252-010300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph

late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ254-010300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ256-010300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ248-010300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and early afternoon

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ249-010300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

until late afternoon becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph

late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs around 90.

TXZ250-010300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

east around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 90.

TXZ353-010300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

east around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs around 90.

TXZ251-010300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ351-010300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

