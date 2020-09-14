TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 13, 2020
658 FPUS54 KBRO 140909
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
409 AM CDT Mon Sep 14 2020
TXZ253-142100-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
409 AM CDT Mon Sep 14 2020
.TODAY...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. North winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming
light. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ255-142100-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
409 AM CDT Mon Sep 14 2020
.TODAY...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ257-142100-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
409 AM CDT Mon Sep 14 2020
.TODAY...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the
late evening and overnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ252-142100-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
409 AM CDT Mon Sep 14 2020
.TODAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
widespread showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around
10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph early in the
morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds up to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ254-142100-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
409 AM CDT Mon Sep 14 2020
.TODAY...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ256-142100-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
409 AM CDT Mon Sep 14 2020
.TODAY...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the
late evening and overnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ248-142100-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
409 AM CDT Mon Sep 14 2020
.TODAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming northeast up
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ249-142100-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
409 AM CDT Mon Sep 14 2020
.TODAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light
becoming northwest around 10 mph early in the morning. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
TXZ250-142100-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
409 AM CDT Mon Sep 14 2020
.TODAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
widespread showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light becoming north around 10 mph early
in the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
TXZ353-142100-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
409 AM CDT Mon Sep 14 2020
.TODAY...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then numerous showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light becoming north around 10 mph early in
the morning. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ251-142100-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
409 AM CDT Mon Sep 14 2020
.TODAY...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light becoming north around 10 mph early
in the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ351-142100-
Coastal Kenedy-
409 AM CDT Mon Sep 14 2020
.TODAY...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. North winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
