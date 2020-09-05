TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 4, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Sat Sep 5 2020

TXZ253-060300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming light becoming northeast around

10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ255-060300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ257-060300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the northeast around 10 mph late in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming light becoming northeast around 10 mph late

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ252-060300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 15 to

20 mph becoming light. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ254-060300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the afternoon

shifting to the northeast. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph

late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ256-060300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 20 to

25 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming light becoming northeast around

10 mph late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ248-060300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ249-060300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

winds.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ250-060300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 15 to

20 mph becoming light. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

winds.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ353-060300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

winds.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ251-060300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming north

around 10 mph late in the morning becoming light becoming east

around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to

106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ351-060300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 20 to

25 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning becoming light becoming northeast around 10 mph

late in the afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

