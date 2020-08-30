TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 29, 2020
_____
165 FPUS54 KBRO 300856
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
TXZ253-310300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 111 to 116.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 116 to 121.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings 111 to 116 in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Heat index readings 114 to 119.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows
around 80. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
TXZ255-310300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph early in the
morning. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 111 to 116.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 110 in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 80s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
$$
TXZ257-310300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 108 in the evening.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 110 in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to
25 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 80s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
$$
TXZ252-310300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 115 to 120.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning. Highest
heat index readings 110 to 115 in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 121 to 126.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 114 to 119 in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index
readings 120 to 125.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs around 103.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
TXZ254-310300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 108 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph early in the morning.
Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to
25 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
$$
TXZ256-310300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 108 in the evening.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 108 in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear.
Lows in the lower 80s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
TXZ248-310300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 112 to 117.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 117 to 122.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 111 to 116 in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 118 to 123.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
80s. Highs around 103.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
TXZ249-310300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 113 to 118.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
115 to 120.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
TXZ250-310300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 110 to 115.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Highest
heat index readings around 110 in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 112 to 117.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 103. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
111 to 116.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around
101. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
TXZ353-310300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 111 to 116.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings 108 to 112 in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index
readings 109 to 114.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
TXZ251-310300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 113 to 118.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Highest heat index readings around 110 in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 116 to 121.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat
index readings 108 to 113 in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index
readings 115 to 120.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
TXZ351-310300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to around 25 mph late in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 111 to 116.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Heat index readings 108 to 112.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 114 to 119.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat
index readings 115 to 120.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear.
Lows in the lower 80s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather