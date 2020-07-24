TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 23, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
405 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
405 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming
northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s.
Light winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers
and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat
index readings 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
405 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to
105.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
405 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
until late afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely late
in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around
90. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
405 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then partly sunny
with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper
90s. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s.
East winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers
and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph
shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph becoming east 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
405 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming
west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers
and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index
readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
405 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
until late afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely late
in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around
90. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers
and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
405 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
afternoon. Partly sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
afternoon. Highs around 100. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 80. North
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Not as hot. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers
and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds 30 to 40 mph with
gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. East
winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 100 to
105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
405 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers
and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with
gusts to around 55 mph becoming south 25 to 35 mph with gusts to
around 45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.
East winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
405 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northwest around 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
upper 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 40 to
50 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers
and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts
to around 55 mph shifting to the southeast 30 to 40 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. East winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
405 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly sunny with chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 90s. Light
winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers
and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 30 to 45 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
405 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms until late
afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely late in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower
90s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SATURDAY... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid
80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 40 to 50 mph with
gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers
and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 30 to 45 mph. Gusts up
to 55 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Coastal Kenedy-
405 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms until late
afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely late in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper
80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat
index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid
80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. West
winds 40 to 55 mph with gusts to around 70 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers
and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 35 to 50 mph with
gusts to around 60 mph becoming southeast 20 to 30 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
