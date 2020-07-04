TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 3, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
Highs in the upper 90s.
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
Highs in the mid 90s.
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
80s. Highs in the lower 90s.
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
111 to 116.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 102.
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to
105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
southeast around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around
20 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index
readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
Highs in the lower 90s.
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Lows
in the upper 70s.
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 100.
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning
becoming light. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 101 to 106.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to
105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to
107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph until early
morning becoming light. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around
20 mph late in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 101 to 106.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late
in the afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around
108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
