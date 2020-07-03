TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 2, 2020

_____

436 FPUS54 KBRO 030856

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020

TXZ253-040300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ255-040300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to

107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ257-040300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ252-040300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to

107.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning

becoming light. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 105. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ254-040300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to

106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ256-040300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs near 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around

20 mph late in the afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows around 80.

$$

TXZ248-040300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around

101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to

106.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around

10 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ249-040300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early

morning becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ250-040300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early

morning becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 101. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the late morning and afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ353-040300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs around 101. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ251-040300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to

106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ351-040300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around

90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph until early

morning becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather