TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 30, 2020

407 FPUS54 KBRO 010857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

TXZ253-020300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Haze. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat

index readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

until early morning becoming light. Highest heat index readings

108 to 112 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ255-020300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 109 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ257-020300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Highest

heat index readings around 108 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ252-020300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Haze. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

110 to 115.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming light. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around

102. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ254-020300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

until early morning becoming light. Highest heat index readings

around 108 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ256-020300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the south around 10 mph early in the morning. Highest

heat index readings around 108 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ248-020300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Haze. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning. Highest heat

index readings around 108 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs around 103. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat

index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ249-020300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Haze. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

until early morning becoming light. Heat index readings 102 to

107.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around

100. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ250-020300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Haze. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

until early morning becoming light. Heat index readings 102 to

107.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around

100. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ353-020300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Haze. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

until early morning becoming light. Heat index readings 102 to

107.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ251-020300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Haze. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

until early morning becoming light. Highest heat index readings

108 to 109 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ351-020300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Haze. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to

109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

