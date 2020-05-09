TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 8, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

TXZ253-100300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ255-100300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ257-100300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature

in the mid 70s. North winds 25 to 30 mph shifting to the

northeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady

temperature in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ252-100300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ254-100300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ256-100300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature

in the mid 70s. North winds 25 to 30 mph shifting to the

northeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ248-100300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Becoming cloudy in the afternoon. Isolated

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then chance of

showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ249-100300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ250-100300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ353-100300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ251-100300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ351-100300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 25 to 30 mph shifting to the northeast 20 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady

temperature in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

