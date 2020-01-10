TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 9, 2020
441 FPUS54 KBRO 100956
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
TXZ253-110300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 20 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming
north around 15 mph late in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ255-110300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 25 mph increasing to 35 to 45 mph in the late morning and
afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to around
15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph late in the evening shifting
to the northwest.
.SATURDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph shifting to the north around 20 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph late in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ257-110300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
25 to 30 mph increasing to 35 to 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to around
15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph late in the evening shifting
to the west.
.SATURDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph becoming north around 20 mph late in
the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ252-110300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
20 to 25 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds
becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming
north around 15 mph late in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ254-110300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 25 mph increasing to 35 to 45 mph in the late morning and
afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 20 mph
with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to around 10 mph with
gusts to around 45 mph late in the evening shifting to the
northwest.
.SATURDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph becoming north around 15 mph late in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ256-110300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs near 80. South winds 25 to
30 mph increasing to 35 to 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to around
15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph late in the evening shifting
to the northwest.
.SATURDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph becoming north around 20 mph late in
the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ248-110300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph
shifting to the south 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light
winds becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and
overnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming
north around 15 mph late in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ249-110300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the south 25 to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Light winds becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest
winds 25 to 30 mph becoming north around 15 mph late in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ250-110300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds around 20 mph increasing to south 30 to 40 mph in
the late morning and afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming
north around 15 mph late in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ353-110300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 20 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the late morning and
afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming
north around 15 mph late in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ251-110300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds around 20 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the late
morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph becoming north around 15 mph late in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ351-110300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 25 to 30 mph increasing to 35 to 45 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 20 mph with
gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to around 10 mph with gusts to
around 45 mph late in the evening shifting to the northwest.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
30 to 40 mph becoming north around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
