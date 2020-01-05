TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 4, 2020

109 FPUS54 KBRO 050956

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

TXZ253-060300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning

and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ255-060300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning

and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

10 mph early in the evening becoming light becoming south around

10 mph after midnight becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ257-060300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph shifting

to the north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 70.

TXZ252-060300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ254-060300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning

and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ256-060300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s.

TXZ248-060300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ249-060300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ250-060300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ353-060300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning

and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ251-060300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning

and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ351-060300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 70.

