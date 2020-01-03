TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 2, 2020
_____
030 FPUS54 KBRO 030956
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020
TXZ253-040300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to 20 to
25 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ255-040300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast late in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ257-040300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows
around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ252-040300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ254-040300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ256-040300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph until late afternoon becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ248-040300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around
10 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around
10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ249-040300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around
10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ250-040300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around
10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ353-040300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ251-040300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ351-040300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CST Fri Jan 3 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph until late afternoon becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather