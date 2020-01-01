TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 31, 2019

952 FPUS54 KBRO 010956

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020

TXZ253-020300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Widespread rain. Patchy fog in the late morning and

afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Light winds becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then chance of

rain after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered rain

showers in the morning, then isolated rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest around 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ255-020300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely early in the morning, then widespread rain

in the late morning and afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Patchy fog in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the late morning and early afternoon shifting to the

northwest. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Rain likely.

Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with scattered rain

showers. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ257-020300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely early in the morning, then widespread rain

in the late morning and afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Patchy fog in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest early in the afternoon shifting to the northwest.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Patchy fog through the

night. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with scattered rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ252-020300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then widespread rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the late morning and early afternoon shifting to

the northwest. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then chance of

rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to

the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with isolated rain showers. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ254-020300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely early in the morning, then widespread rain

in the late morning and afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Patchy fog in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and early afternoon shifting to the northwest.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog through

the night. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with scattered rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ256-020300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely early in the morning, then widespread rain

in the late morning and afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Patchy fog in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Rain likely.

Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with scattered rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ248-020300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Chance of rain early in the morning, then rain likely

late in the morning. Widespread rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in

the late morning and early afternoon becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then chance of

rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with isolated rain showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ249-020300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then widespread rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the late morning and afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then chance of

rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with isolated rain showers. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ250-020300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then widespread rain in the

afternoon. Patchy fog in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then chance of

rain after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered rain

showers in the morning, then isolated rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ353-020300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely early in the morning, then widespread rain

in the late morning and afternoon. Patchy fog in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the late morning and early afternoon

shifting to the northwest. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then chance of

rain after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph shifting

to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered rain

showers in the morning, then isolated rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west

around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ251-020300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely early in the morning, then widespread rain

in the late morning and afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Patchy fog in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph late in

the morning shifting to the west. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then chance of

rain after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with scattered rain

showers. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ351-020300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely early in the morning, then widespread rain

in the late morning and afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Patchy fog in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west

late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog

through the night. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the west in the late evening and early morning

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with scattered rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

