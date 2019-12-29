TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 28, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in
the late morning and afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper
50s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows around 50.
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in
the late morning and afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper
50s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 25 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Near steady
temperature in the lower 60s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the late
morning and early afternoon decreasing to around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until late
afternoon becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the late
morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in
the late morning and afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper
50s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the west late in the
morning increasing to north 25 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Near steady
temperature in the upper 50s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph until late afternoon
becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.NEW YEARS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around
50.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and
early afternoon shifting to the north around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until late
afternoon becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and
early afternoon shifting to the north around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.NEW YEARS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming
north 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 70. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.NEW YEARS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the late
morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs
in the lower 70s.
