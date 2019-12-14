TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 13, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

TXZ253-150300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 90s. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ255-150300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. Light winds becoming south around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 20 mph

increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ257-150300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph

late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 20 mph

increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows

around 50. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ252-150300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Light winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ254-150300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds around 20 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ256-150300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph increasing

to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ248-150300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ249-150300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ250-150300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ353-150300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 90.

Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ251-150300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ351-150300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening

then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs around

60. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

