TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 7, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019
TXZ253-090300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ255-090300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
around 80. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the late
morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the
upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds around 10 mph increasing
to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ257-090300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into
the lower 60s in the afternoon. West winds around 10 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph increasing to north 25 to 35 mph with
gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ252-090300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light
winds becoming southeast around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around
70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ254-090300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph
in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 15 mph increasing to
25 to 30 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
40 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ256-090300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into
the upper 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ248-090300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs around 80. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog
in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph until late afternoon becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper
50s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ249-090300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
dense fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog
in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ250-090300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph
in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. South
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ353-090300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph
in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ251-090300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.
Highs around 80. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in
the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ351-090300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph
in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening
then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
