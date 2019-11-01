TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 31, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph late

in the morning shifting to the east.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds becoming north around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

