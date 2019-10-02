TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 1, 2019
_____
609 FPUS54 KBRO 020856
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019
TXZ253-030300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ255-030300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers. Chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming east around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ257-030300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers. Chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
70s. East winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming
light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ252-030300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light
becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ254-030300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming east 15 to
20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ256-030300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in
the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Light winds becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ248-030300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ249-030300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ250-030300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ353-030300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ251-030300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming east 10 to
15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ351-030300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
70s. East winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming
light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather