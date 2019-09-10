TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 9, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 102 to

107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

around 90.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 100 to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

around 90.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings 108 to

109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around

108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

Coastal Kenedy-

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

around 90.

